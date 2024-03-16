Kings visit the Stars following Kopitar’s 2-goal showing

Los Angeles Kings (34-21-11, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (40-19-9, third in the Central Division)

Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -158, Kings +133; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Dallas Stars after Anze Kopitar’s two-goal game against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Kings’ 5-0 win.

Dallas has a 19-10-4 record in home games and a 40-19-9 record overall. The Stars rank second in league play with 244 total goals (averaging 3.6 per game).

Los Angeles has gone 20-10-4 on the road and 34-21-11 overall. The Kings have a 28-3-6 record in games they score at least three goals.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Stars won 4-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has 22 goals and 45 assists for the Stars. Wyatt Johnston has scored seven goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

Kevin Fiala has 21 goals and 36 assists for the Kings. Phillip Danault has scored five goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Kings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Tyler Seguin: out (lower body), Evgenii Dadonov: out (lower body).

Kings: Pheonix Copley: out for season (knee), Carl Grundstrom: out (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press