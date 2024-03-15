Ducks bring 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Jets

Anaheim Ducks (23-40-3, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (41-19-5, third in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Jets -378, Ducks +298; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks, on a four-game losing streak, take on the Winnipeg Jets.

Winnipeg has a 41-19-5 record overall and a 22-9-2 record in home games. The Jets have a +42 scoring differential, with 198 total goals scored and 156 allowed.

Anaheim is 23-40-3 overall and 13-17-2 on the road. The Ducks have conceded 237 goals while scoring 168 for a -69 scoring differential.

Friday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Jets won 3-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joshua Morrissey has eight goals and 45 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has scored six goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

Troy Terry has scored 17 goals with 29 assists for the Ducks. Alex Killorn has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, 5.3 penalties and 13.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Mark Scheifele: day to day (illness), Gabriel Vilardi: out (upper body).

Ducks: Brock McGinn: out (upper body), Leo Carlsson: day to day (concussion), Radko Gudas: day to day (upper-body), Max Jones: day to day (illness), Trevor Zegras: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press