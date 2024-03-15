Sporting Kansas City brings draw streak into matchup against the San Jose Earthquakes

San Jose Earthquakes (0-3-0) vs. Sporting Kansas City (0-0-3)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Sporting Kansas City -148, San Jose +400, Draw +280; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City hosts the San Jose Earthquakes after playing to a draw in three straight games.

Sporting KC finished 12-14-8 overall and 11-6-2 at home a season ago. Sporting KC scored 48 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 51.

The Earthquakes put together a 10-10-14 record overall in 2023 while finishing 2-9-7 in road matches. The Earthquakes scored 39 goals a season ago, averaging 1.1 per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting KC: Alenis Vargas (injured), Logan Ndenbe (injured), Khiry Shelton (injured), Remi Walter (injured).

Earthquakes: Niko Tsakiris (injured), JT Marcinkowski (injured), Carlos Akapo (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press