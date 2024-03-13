Sharks visit the Penguins after Zadina’s 2-goal game

San Jose Sharks (16-41-7, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (28-27-9, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit the Pittsburgh Penguins after Filip Zadina’s two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Sharks’ 3-2 loss.

Pittsburgh is 28-27-9 overall and 16-12-4 at home. The Penguins have given up 184 goals while scoring 179 for a -5 scoring differential.

San Jose has a 6-22-4 record on the road and a 16-41-7 record overall. The Sharks have a -108 scoring differential, with 140 total goals scored and 248 conceded.

The matchup Thursday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Penguins won 10-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Rust has scored 18 goals with 18 assists for the Penguins. Rickard Rakell has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

William Eklund has 10 goals and 20 assists for the Sharks. Zadina has five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 3-6-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

Sharks: 1-7-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Jansen Harkins: out (upper body), Drew O’Connor: day to day (concussion), Matt Nieto: out (knee).

Sharks: Jan Rutta: day to day (lower-body), Ty Emberson: out (undisclosed), Matt Benning: out for season (lower body), Vitek Vanecek: out for season (lower body), Logan Couture: out for season (groin), Mike Hoffman: day to day (upper body), Mackenzie Blackwood: out (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press