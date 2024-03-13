Wild host the Ducks following Kaprizov’s 2-goal game

Anaheim Ducks (23-39-3, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (32-27-7, fifth in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Anaheim Ducks after Kirill Kaprizov scored two goals in the Wild’s 4-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes.

Minnesota is 32-27-7 overall and 17-12-4 at home. The Wild have a 28-9-3 record when scoring at least three goals.

Anaheim has gone 13-16-2 on the road and 23-39-3 overall. The Ducks have conceded 235 goals while scoring 168 for a -67 scoring differential.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Ducks won 3-2 in the previous meeting. Brett Leason led the Ducks with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaprizov has 33 goals and 40 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Frank Vatrano has 29 goals and 21 assists for the Ducks. Alex Killorn has scored six goals with one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 5.6 penalties and 14 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out for season (hip/back), Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed).

Ducks: Brock McGinn: out (upper body), Leo Carlsson: day to day (concussion), Max Jones: day to day (illness), Trevor Zegras: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press