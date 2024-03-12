Blues and Kings hit the ice in Western Conference play

Los Angeles Kings (33-20-11, third in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (33-29-3, fifth in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues and the Los Angeles Kings meet in Western Conference action.

St. Louis has a 33-29-3 record overall and an 18-11-1 record in home games. The Blues are 10-2-2 in one-goal games.

Los Angeles has a 19-9-4 record in road games and a 33-20-11 record overall. The Kings have a +29 scoring differential, with 195 total goals scored and 166 conceded.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Blues won the last matchup 4-3 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Kyrou has scored 20 goals with 28 assists for the Blues. Pavel Buchnevich has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Trevor Moore has 25 goals and 20 assists for the Kings. Drew Doughty has two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 4-5-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.6 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Kings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Kings: Pheonix Copley: out for season (knee), Carl Grundstrom: out (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson: out (lower body), Adrian Kempe: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press