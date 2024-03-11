Sharks visit the Flyers after Bordeleau’s 2-goal game

San Jose Sharks (16-40-7, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (33-24-8, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit the Philadelphia Flyers after Thomas Bordeleau scored two goals in the Sharks’ 2-1 win against the Ottawa Senators.

Philadelphia has a 33-24-8 record overall and a 16-13-3 record in home games. The Flyers rank sixth in league play serving 10.9 penalty minutes per game.

San Jose has a 6-21-4 record on the road and a 16-40-7 record overall. The Sharks have a 9-22-4 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Sharks won 2-1 in the last meeting. Bordeleau led the Sharks with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny has 27 goals and 28 assists for the Flyers. Tyson Foerster has scored six goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

Fabian Zetterlund has 16 goals and 14 assists for the Sharks. Mikael Granlund has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.5 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Sharks: 1-7-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 4.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Nick Seeler: out (lower body), Egor Zamula: day to day (illness), Rasmus Ristolainen: out (upper body), Ryan Ellis: out (lower body), Jamie Drysdale: out (upper body).

Sharks: Jan Rutta: day to day (lower-body), Ty Emberson: out (undisclosed), Matt Benning: out for season (lower body), Vitek Vanecek: out for season (lower body), Logan Couture: out for season (groin), Mike Hoffman: day to day (undisclosed), Mackenzie Blackwood: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press