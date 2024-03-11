Islanders try to keep win streak going, visit the Kings

New York Islanders (29-20-14, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (32-20-11, third in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kings -160, Islanders +134; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders will attempt to extend a six-game win streak with a victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

Los Angeles has a 13-11-7 record in home games and a 32-20-11 record overall. The Kings have gone 26-3-6 in games they score at least three goals.

New York has a 29-20-14 record overall and a 14-12-5 record on the road. The Islanders are 27-4-10 when scoring three or more goals.

The teams meet Monday for the second time this season. The Islanders won the previous matchup 3-2 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has scored 21 goals with 36 assists for the Kings. Phillip Danault has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Mathew Barzal has 20 goals and 48 assists for the Islanders. Brock Nelson has seven goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Islanders: 7-2-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Pheonix Copley: out for season (knee), Mikey Anderson: out (upper-body), Carl Grundstrom: out (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson: out (lower body), Adrian Kempe: out (upper body).

Islanders: Scott Mayfield: out (lower-body), Robert Bortuzzo: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press