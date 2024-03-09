New York brings 5-game win streak into matchup with Anaheim

New York Islanders (28-20-14, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (23-37-3, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit the Anaheim Ducks looking to prolong a five-game win streak.

Anaheim has a 10-22-1 record at home and a 23-37-3 record overall. The Ducks have allowed 222 goals while scoring 165 for a -57 scoring differential.

New York is 28-20-14 overall and 13-12-5 in road games. The Islanders have gone 8-8-7 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Islanders won the previous meeting 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frank Vatrano has 29 goals and 21 assists for the Ducks. Alex Killorn has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Noah Dobson has nine goals and 55 assists for the Islanders. Brock Nelson has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, five penalties and 12 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Islanders: 6-2-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Brock McGinn: out (upper body), Leo Carlsson: day to day (undisclosed), Trevor Zegras: out (ankle).

Islanders: Scott Mayfield: out (lower-body), Robert Bortuzzo: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press