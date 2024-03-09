Dallas brings 4-game win streak into matchup with Los Angeles

Dallas Stars (39-17-9, first in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (32-19-11, third in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kings -119, Stars -101; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars aim to keep their four-game win streak going when they visit the Los Angeles Kings.

Los Angeles has a 32-19-11 record overall and a 13-10-7 record in home games. The Kings have a +29 scoring differential, with 191 total goals scored and 162 given up.

Dallas has a 20-9-5 record in road games and a 39-17-9 record overall. The Stars have an 18-4-2 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Stars won 5-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe has 19 goals and 32 assists for the Kings. Kevin Fiala has seven goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Matt Duchene has 23 goals and 34 assists for the Stars. Jamie Benn has two goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Stars: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Pheonix Copley: out for season (knee), Mikey Anderson: out (upper-body), Carl Grundstrom: out (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson: out (lower body), Adrian Kempe: out (upper body).

Stars: Tyler Seguin: out (lower body), Evgenii Dadonov: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press