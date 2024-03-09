Nashville hosts the LA Galaxy in Western Conference play

LA Galaxy (1-0-1) vs. Nashville SC (0-0-2)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Nashville SC +117, Los Angeles +208, Draw +257; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville and the LA Galaxy hit the pitch in Western Conference play.

Nashville went 13-11-10 overall and 9-5-4 at home a season ago. Nashville scored 39 goals a season ago, averaging 1.1 per game.

The Galaxy went 8-14-12 overall and 2-9-6 on the road in the 2023 season. The Galaxy scored 51 goals a season ago, averaging 1.5 per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville: Ben Martino (injured), Sam Surridge (injured), Randall Leal (injured).

Galaxy: Jalen Neal (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press