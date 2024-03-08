Senators take losing streak into matchup with the Sharks

Ottawa Senators (25-32-4, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (15-40-7, eighth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators are looking to break their six-game skid with a victory over the San Jose Sharks.

San Jose has gone 9-19-3 in home games and 15-40-7 overall. The Sharks have a 9-22-4 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Ottawa has a 25-32-4 record overall and an 8-18-2 record in road games. The Senators have committed 256 total penalties (4.2 per game) to rank eighth in the league.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Senators won 5-4 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikael Granlund has nine goals and 29 assists for the Sharks. Anthony Duclair has scored seven goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

Brady Tkachuk has 27 goals and 24 assists for the Senators. Shane Pinto has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 1-7-2, averaging three goals, 4.2 assists, four penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 4.6 goals per game.

Senators: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Ty Emberson: out (undisclosed), Matt Benning: out for season (lower body), Tomas Hertl: out (lower body), Logan Couture: out (groin), Alexander Barabanov: day to day (trade-related), Mackenzie Blackwood: out (undisclosed).

Senators: Josh Norris: out (upper body), Thomas Chabot: day to day (undisclosed), Travis Hamonic: out (undisclosed), Matthew Highmore: out (upper-body), Zack MacEwen: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press