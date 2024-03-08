Clear
San Jose Earthquakes host the Vancouver Whitecaps in Western Conference play

By AP News

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (0-0-1) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (0-2-0)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: San Jose +116, Vancouver +209, Draw +259; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Whitecaps play the San Jose Earthquakes in Western Conference play.

The Earthquakes were 10-10-14 overall in the 2023 season while going 8-2-7 at home. The Earthquakes scored 39 goals a season ago, averaging 1.1 per game.

The Whitecaps compiled a 12-10-12 record overall in 2023 while finishing 4-8-6 in road games. The Whitecaps scored 55 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 48.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Niko Tsakiris (injured), JT Marcinkowski (injured).

Whitecaps: Mathias Laborda (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

