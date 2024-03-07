Stars in action against the Ducks after overtime win

Dallas Stars (38-17-9, first in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (23-36-3, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Anaheim Ducks after the Stars knocked off the San Jose Sharks 7-6 in overtime.

Anaheim has a 23-36-3 record overall and a 10-21-1 record in home games. The Ducks have conceded 216 goals while scoring 163 for a -53 scoring differential.

Dallas has a 38-17-9 record overall and a 19-9-5 record on the road. The Stars have scored 229 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank second in the league.

Friday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Stars won 4-3 in overtime in the previous matchup. Wyatt Johnston led the Stars with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Henrique has scored 18 goals with 24 assists for the Ducks. Frank Vatrano has seven goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Jason Robertson has 20 goals and 41 assists for the Stars. Logan Stankoven has scored five goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 5.1 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Stars: 4-3-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Troy Terry: day to day (upper-body), Brock McGinn: out (upper body), Trevor Zegras: out (ankle).

Stars: Tyler Seguin: out (lower body), Evgenii Dadonov: out (lower body).

