Senators bring losing streak into game against the Kings

Ottawa Senators (25-32-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (31-19-11, third in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kings -193, Senators +161; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators aim to stop their five-game losing streak with a victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

Los Angeles has a 31-19-11 record overall and a 12-10-7 record on its home ice. The Kings have a 25-3-6 record when scoring at least three goals.

Ottawa has an 8-18-1 record on the road and a 25-32-3 record overall. The Senators have a -20 scoring differential, with 194 total goals scored and 214 allowed.

The matchup Thursday is the second time these teams play this season. The Kings won 3-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe has scored 19 goals with 32 assists for the Kings. Kevin Fiala has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Claude Giroux has 18 goals and 34 assists for the Senators. Thomas Chabot has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Senators: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Pheonix Copley: out for season (knee), Mikey Anderson: out (upper-body), Carl Grundstrom: out (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson: out (lower body), Adrian Kempe: out (upper body).

Senators: Joonas Korpisalo: day to day (illness), Josh Norris: out (upper body), Travis Hamonic: out (undisclosed), Zack MacEwen: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press