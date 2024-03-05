Senators head into matchup against the Ducks on losing streak

Ottawa Senators (25-31-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (22-36-3, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators, on a four-game losing streak, play the Anaheim Ducks.

Anaheim is 22-36-3 overall and 9-21-1 in home games. The Ducks have a 22-8-1 record in games they score at least three goals.

Ottawa is 25-31-3 overall and 8-17-1 in road games. The Senators are 5-6-3 in games decided by one goal.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Ducks won 5-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frank Vatrano has 29 goals and 19 assists for the Ducks. Troy Terry has two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Claude Giroux has 18 goals and 34 assists for the Senators. Tim Stutzle has three goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 5.7 penalties and 14.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Senators: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Brock McGinn: out (upper body), Cam Fowler: day to day (face), Trevor Zegras: out (ankle).

Senators: Joonas Korpisalo: day to day (illness), Josh Norris: out (upper body), Travis Hamonic: out (undisclosed), Brady Tkachuk: day to day (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press