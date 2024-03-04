Stars in action against the Sharks after shootout win

Dallas Stars (37-17-9, second in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (15-39-6, eighth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Dallas Stars after the Stars knocked off the San Jose Sharks 3-2 in a shootout.

San Jose has a 15-39-6 record overall and a 9-18-2 record on its home ice. The Sharks have given up 230 goals while scoring 128 for a -102 scoring differential.

Dallas has a 37-17-9 record overall and an 18-9-5 record in road games. The Stars have scored 222 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank third in the league.

Tuesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Stars won 3-2 in a shootout in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fabian Zetterlund has 15 goals and 10 assists for the Sharks. Anthony Duclair has six goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Roope Hintz has 24 goals and 27 assists for the Stars. Jamie Benn has six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 1-7-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Stars: 4-3-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Ty Emberson: day to day (undisclosed), Matt Benning: out for season (lower body), Tomas Hertl: out (lower body), Logan Couture: out (groin), Alexander Barabanov: day to day (lower body), Mackenzie Blackwood: out (undisclosed).

Stars: Tyler Seguin: out (lower body), Evgenii Dadonov: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press