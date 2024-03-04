Kings host the Canucks after Danault’s hat trick

Vancouver Canucks (39-17-7, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (31-19-10, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Vancouver Canucks after Phillip Danault recorded a hat trick in the Kings’ 5-1 win against the New Jersey Devils.

Los Angeles has a 9-4-3 record in Pacific Division games and a 31-19-10 record overall. The Kings have a +29 scoring differential, with 186 total goals scored and 157 given up.

Vancouver is 39-17-7 overall and 10-6-0 against the Pacific Division. The Canucks have given up 174 goals while scoring 224 for a +50 scoring differential.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season. The Kings won 5-1 in the previous matchup. Danault led the Kings with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has 19 goals and 36 assists for the Kings. Danault has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

J.T. Miller has scored 30 goals with 53 assists for the Canucks. Brock Boeser has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-3-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Canucks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Pheonix Copley: out for season (knee), Mikey Anderson: out (upper-body), Carl Grundstrom: out (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson: out (lower body), Adrian Kempe: out (upper body).

Canucks: Carson Soucy: out (hand), Dakota Joshua: out (hand), Guillaume Brisebois: out (upper-body), Tucker Poolman: out (head).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press