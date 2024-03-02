Los Angeles plays New Jersey in a non-conference matchup

New Jersey Devils (30-26-4, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (30-19-10, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings and the New Jersey Devils take the ice in an out-of-conference matchup.

Los Angeles is 30-19-10 overall and 11-10-6 at home. The Kings have given up 156 goals while scoring 181 for a +25 scoring differential.

New Jersey is 30-26-4 overall and 16-11-2 on the road. The Devils rank ninth in league play with 201 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Kings won the previous matchup 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has 18 goals and 34 assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has scored three goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

Jack Hughes has 20 goals and 37 assists for the Devils. Nico Hischier has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-4-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Devils: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Pheonix Copley: out for season (knee), Mikey Anderson: out (upper-body), Carl Grundstrom: out (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson: out (lower body), Adrian Kempe: day to day (upper body).

Devils: Dougie Hamilton: out (pectoral), Nathan Bastian: out (upper body), Vitek Vanecek: out (lower body).

By The Associated Press