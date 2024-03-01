Ducks look to break home skid in game against the Devils

New Jersey Devils (30-25-4, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (21-35-3, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Devils -249, Ducks +200; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks take on the New Jersey Devils looking to break their three-game home slide.

Anaheim has gone 8-20-1 at home and 21-35-3 overall. The Ducks are 13-21-3 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

New Jersey is 30-25-4 overall and 16-10-2 in road games. The Devils have conceded 204 goals while scoring 198 for a -6 scoring differential.

The teams square off Friday for the second time this season. The Ducks won 5-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Henrique has 17 goals and 24 assists for the Ducks. Frank Vatrano has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Jesper Bratt has 22 goals and 40 assists for the Devils. Nico Hischier has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.8 assists, 5.7 penalties and 14.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Devils: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Brock McGinn: out (upper body), Troy Terry: day to day (undisclosed), Trevor Zegras: out (ankle).

Devils: Dougie Hamilton: out (pectoral), Nathan Bastian: out (upper body), Vitek Vanecek: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press