Western Conference-leading Canucks face the Kings

Los Angeles Kings (29-19-10, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (38-16-7, first in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Western Conference-leading Vancouver Canucks.

Vancouver is 38-16-7 overall with a 9-5-0 record in Pacific Division games. The Canucks have a 12-3-4 record in games they convert at least one power play.

Los Angeles has gone 29-19-10 overall with an 8-4-3 record in Pacific Division games. The Kings have a 23-3-6 record when scoring at least three goals.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Miller has 30 goals and 51 assists for the Canucks. Nils Hoglander has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Kevin Fiala has 17 goals and 32 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 4-4-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 5.2 penalties and 12.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Kings: 6-4-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Carson Soucy: out (hand), Dakota Joshua: out (hand), Guillaume Brisebois: out (upper-body), Tucker Poolman: out (head).

Kings: Pheonix Copley: out for season (knee), Mikey Anderson: out (upper-body), Carl Grundstrom: out (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson: out (lower body), Adrian Kempe: day to day (upper body).

