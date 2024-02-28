Mostly Clear
US men's soccer to play exhibition against Brazil on June 12 at Orlando, Florida

By AP News
Italy Soccer Serie A

US men’s soccer to play exhibition against Brazil on June 12 at Orlando, Florida

CHICAGO (AP) — The United States will play Brazil in an exhibition at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on June 12 ahead of the Copa América.

The game, announced Tuesday, follows a June 8 friendly against Colombia at Landover, Maryland. The matches are in a FIFA international fixture window, which means top Europe-based players will be available.

The Americans open the Copa América against Bolivia at Arlington, Texas, on June 23, play Panama four days later at Atlanta and close group play July 1 against Uruguay at Kansas City, Missouri.

Brazil plays Costa Rica or Honduras at Inglewood, California, on June 24, Paraguay at Las Vegas four days later and Colombia at Santa Clara, California, on July 2.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

