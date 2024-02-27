Flames bring winning streak into home matchup with the Kings

Los Angeles Kings (29-18-10, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (28-25-5, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kings -112, Flames -108; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames are looking to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

Calgary is 28-25-5 overall with a 7-6-1 record in Pacific Division play. The Flames have conceded 178 goals while scoring 181 for a +3 scoring differential.

Los Angeles is 8-3-3 against the Pacific Division and 29-18-10 overall. The Kings have given up 151 goals while scoring 174 for a +23 scoring differential.

Tuesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Kings won 5-3 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nazem Kadri has scored 21 goals with 30 assists for the Flames. Jonathan Huberdeau has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Trevor Moore has 22 goals and 16 assists for the Kings. Quinton Byfield has scored four goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Kings: 7-3-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: A.J. Greer: out (foot).

Kings: Pheonix Copley: out for season (knee), Mikey Anderson: out (upper-body), Carl Grundstrom: out (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson: out (lower body).

