Sharks play the Devils on losing streak

New Jersey Devils (29-25-4, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (15-36-5, eighth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks play the New Jersey Devils after losing three in a row.

San Jose has gone 9-16-2 at home and 15-36-5 overall. The Sharks have a 9-20-3 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

New Jersey has gone 15-10-2 on the road and 29-25-4 overall. The Devils have an 11-5-1 record when scoring a power-play goal.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Sharks won 6-3 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Hoffman has scored eight goals with 10 assists for the Sharks. Anthony Duclair has three goals over the past 10 games.

Jack Hughes has 18 goals and 34 assists for the Devils. Jesper Bratt has one goal and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Devils: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Matt Benning: out for season (lower body), Tomas Hertl: out (lower body), Marc-Edouard Vlasic: day to day (upper-body), Logan Couture: out (groin), Luke Kunin: day to day (undisclosed).

Devils: Dougie Hamilton: out (pectoral), Brendan Smith: day to day (undisclosed), Nathan Bastian: out (upper body), Vitek Vanecek: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press