Predators take on the Ducks following Sherwood’s 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (31-25-2, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (20-34-3, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Predators -159, Ducks +134; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit the Anaheim Ducks after Kiefer Sherwood scored two goals in the Predators’ 4-2 win against the San Jose Sharks.

Anaheim has gone 8-19-1 in home games and 20-34-3 overall. The Ducks have gone 14-20-3 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Nashville is 17-10-2 in road games and 31-25-2 overall. The Predators have a 27-6-2 record when scoring at least three goals.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season. The Ducks won the last matchup 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry has 17 goals and 28 assists for the Ducks. Frank Vatrano has scored five goals with six assists over the last 10 games.

Filip Forsberg has scored 27 goals with 30 assists for the Predators. Roman Josi has one goal and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.4 assists, 5.2 penalties and 13.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Predators: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Brock McGinn: out (upper body), Trevor Zegras: out (ankle).

Predators: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press