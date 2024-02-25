Sealy scores late, Dallas opens with 2-1 victory over Earthquakes

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dante Sealy scored his second career goal, finding the net in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to rally FC Dallas to a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes in a season opener on Saturday night.

San Jose jumped out to a 1-0 lead just six minutes into the match on a goal by Benjamin Kikanović, matching his total in 24 appearances last season.

Dallas pulled even in the 25th minute on Asier Illarramendi’s first career goal. Illarramendi notched an assist in seven starts and 11 appearances last year in his first season.

Sealy’s only other goal came during the 2021 season with Dallas. He has made three starts and 22 appearances in parts of five seasons with the club.

Maarten Paes totaled four saves for Dallas. Daniel De Sousa Britto saved seven shots for the Earthquakes.

San Jose leads the all-time series 29-22-22, but Dallas improved to 14-12-10 at home.

Dallas played without all three of its designated players. Jesús Ferreira is nursing a muscle injury. Alan Velasco is still recovering from an ACL injury suffered in the playoffs last season. Newcomer Petar Musa is in Croatia awaiting a work visa.

Dallas will host CF Montreal on March 2. San Jose travels to play the Los Angeles Galaxy on March 2.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport