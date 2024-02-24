Cloudy
Inter Miami visits the LA Galaxy after shutout victory

By AP News

Inter Miami CF (1-0-0) vs. LA Galaxy

Carson, California; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Inter Miami CF +140, Los Angeles +158, Draw +288; over/under is 3 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Real Salt Lake 2-0, Inter Miami plays the LA Galaxy.

The Galaxy finished 8-14-12 overall and 6-5-6 at home last season. The Galaxy scored 51 goals last season, averaging 1.5 per game.

Miami finished 9-18-7 overall and 3-12-2 on the road in the 2023 season. Miami scored 41 goals and registered a goal differential of -13 last season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Jalen Neal (injured), Marky Delgado (injured), Gaston Brugman (injured), Martin Caceres (injured).

Miami: Facundo Farias (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

