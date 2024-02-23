Predators look to keep win streak alive, visit the Sharks

Nashville Predators (30-25-2, fifth in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (15-35-5, eighth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators seek to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the San Jose Sharks.

San Jose is 15-35-5 overall and 9-15-2 at home. The Sharks have a 9-19-3 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Nashville is 30-25-2 overall and 16-10-2 on the road. The Predators are 15-9-0 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Predators won 5-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fabian Zetterlund has 15 goals and eight assists for the Sharks. Marc-Edouard Vlasic has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Roman Josi has 11 goals and 41 assists for the Predators. Filip Forsberg has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.7 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Predators: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, four penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Matt Benning: out for season (lower body), Tomas Hertl: out (lower body), Logan Couture: out (groin).

Predators: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press