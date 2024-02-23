Ducks take on the Kings after McTavish’s 2-goal game

Anaheim Ducks (20-34-2, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (28-17-10, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the Los Angeles Kings after Mason McTavish scored two goals in the Ducks’ 7-4 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Los Angeles has gone 28-17-10 overall with a 7-2-3 record against the Pacific Division. The Kings are 23-3-6 in games they score three or more goals.

Anaheim is 20-34-2 overall and 4-9-0 against the Pacific Division. The Ducks have allowed 200 goals while scoring 146 for a -54 scoring differential.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Kings won 5-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe has 19 goals and 30 assists for the Kings. Kevin Fiala has scored four goals over the past 10 games.

Troy Terry has 17 goals and 28 assists for the Ducks. Frank Vatrano has five goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.7 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Ducks: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.8 assists, 5.4 penalties and 16.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Pheonix Copley: out for season (knee), Carl Grundstrom: out (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson: out (lower body).

Ducks: Brock McGinn: out (upper body), Trevor Zegras: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press