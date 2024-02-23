Clear
Dallas hosts the San Jose Earthquakes in season opener

By AP News

San Jose Earthquakes vs. FC Dallas

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: FC Dallas +107, San Jose +253, Draw +237; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas opens the season at home against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Dallas put together an 11-10-13 record overall in the 2023 season while finishing 8-3-7 in home matches. Dallas scored 41 goals and registered a goal differential of +4 last season.

The Earthquakes compiled a 10-10-14 record overall in 2023 while finishing 2-9-7 in road matches. The Earthquakes scored 39 goals last season, averaging 1.1 per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dallas: Tarik Scott (injured), Geovane Jesus (injured), Alan Velasco (injured).

Earthquakes: JT Marcinkowski (injured), William Yarbrough (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

