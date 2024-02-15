Pacific Division foes meet when Calgary hosts San Jose

San Jose Sharks (14-33-5, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (25-23-5, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Flames -377, Sharks +297; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the San Jose Sharks in a matchup of Pacific Division opponents.

Calgary is 25-23-5 overall and 6-5-1 against the Pacific Division. The Flames have gone 22-7-3 in games they score at least three goals.

San Jose is 5-10-2 against the Pacific Division and 14-33-5 overall. The Sharks have a -90 scoring differential, with 106 total goals scored and 196 allowed.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Coleman has 21 goals and 22 assists for the Flames. Nazem Kadri has two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Anthony Duclair has scored nine goals with eight assists for the Sharks. Marc-Edouard Vlasic has five goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Sharks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Dan Vladar: out (lower body), A.J. Greer: out (foot), Jakob Pelletier: day to day (upper body).

Sharks: Henry Thrun: out (shoulder), Matt Benning: out for season (lower body), Tomas Hertl: out (lower body), Logan Couture: out (groin), Givani Smith: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press