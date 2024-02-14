Devils host the Kings after Hischier’s 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (24-16-10, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (27-21-4, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the Los Angeles Kings after Nico Hischier scored two goals in the Devils’ 4-2 win over the Nashville Predators.

New Jersey has a 12-12-2 record at home and a 27-21-4 record overall. The Devils are 7-11-3 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Los Angeles has a 24-16-10 record overall and a 15-7-4 record on the road. The Kings have a +21 scoring differential, with 155 total goals scored and 134 given up.

Thursday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli has 22 goals and 13 assists for the Devils. Hischier has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has scored 17 goals with 27 assists for the Kings. Quinton Byfield has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Kings: 3-5-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: Dougie Hamilton: out (pectoral), Jonas Siegenthaler: out (foot), Vitek Vanecek: day to day (lower body/illness).

Kings: Pheonix Copley: out for season (knee), Carl Grundstrom: day to day (lower body), Blake Lizotte: out (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press