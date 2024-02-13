Jets and Sharks meet in Western Conference play

San Jose Sharks (14-32-5, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (31-14-5, third in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets and the San Jose Sharks face off in Western Conference action.

Winnipeg has a 17-7-2 record at home and a 31-14-5 record overall. The Jets have allowed 116 goals while scoring 151 for a +35 scoring differential.

San Jose has a 14-32-5 record overall and a 5-19-3 record on the road. The Sharks have gone 9-4-1 in games decided by a single goal.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Jets won 2-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor has 19 goals and 12 assists for the Jets. Joshua Morrissey has four assists over the last 10 games.

Tomas Hertl has 15 goals and 19 assists for the Sharks. Marc-Edouard Vlasic has scored five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 4-5-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 2.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Sharks: 5-3-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Sharks: Ty Emberson: day to day (upper body), Mikael Granlund: out (shoulder), Mario Ferraro: out (lower body), Henry Thrun: out (shoulder), Matt Benning: out for season (lower body), Tomas Hertl: out (lower body), Logan Couture: out (groin), Givani Smith: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press