Kings play the Sabres following Byfield’s 2-goal performance

Los Angeles Kings (24-15-10, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (22-25-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Buffalo Sabres after Quinton Byfield scored two goals in the Kings’ 4-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

Buffalo is 22-25-4 overall and 11-14-1 in home games. The Sabres have gone 22-5-2 when scoring three or more goals.

Los Angeles has a 15-6-4 record on the road and a 24-15-10 record overall. The Kings have conceded 127 goals while scoring 155 for a +28 scoring differential.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. The Sabres won 5-3 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: John-Jason Peterka has 18 goals and 15 assists for the Sabres. Casey Mittelstadt has one goal and six assists over the past 10 games.

Trevor Moore has 21 goals and 15 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has two goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Kings: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: Mattias Samuelsson: out for season (upper body), Jack Quinn: out (lower body).

Kings: Pheonix Copley: out for season (knee), Blake Lizotte: out (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press