Ducks visit the Canadiens after Strome’s 2-goal game

Anaheim Ducks (18-31-2, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (21-23-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the Montreal Canadiens after Ryan Strome scored two goals in the Ducks’ 5-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

Montreal has gone 10-14-3 at home and 21-23-8 overall. The Canadiens are 19-6-4 in games they score at least three goals.

Anaheim has gone 10-13-1 on the road and 18-31-2 overall. The Ducks lead league play with 276 total penalties (averaging 5.4 per game).

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. The Canadiens won 4-3 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juraj Slafkovsky has scored 10 goals with 14 assists for the Canadiens. Nicholas Suzuki has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Adam Henrique has scored 15 goals with 20 assists for the Ducks. Troy Terry has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.4 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Kirby Dach: out for season (knee), Christian Dvorak: out (pectoral), Kaiden Guhle: day to day (undisclosed), Jordan Harris: day to day (upper bo), Rafael Harvey-Pinard: out (lower-body).

Ducks: John Gibson: day to day (lower-body), Mason McTavish: day to day (upper body), Pavel Mintyukov: out (shouler), Alex Killorn: out (knee), Trevor Zegras: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press