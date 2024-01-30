Kings bring 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Predators

Los Angeles Kings (22-15-10, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (26-22-2, fifth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kings -120, Predators +100; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings look to break a four-game losing streak with a win over the Nashville Predators.

Nashville has a 13-12-0 record at home and a 26-22-2 record overall. The Predators serve 10.0 penalty minutes per game to rank ninth in league play.

Los Angeles has a 22-15-10 record overall and a 14-6-4 record in road games. The Kings are 5-5-5 in one-goal games.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Predators won 2-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O’Reilly has 17 goals and 25 assists for the Predators. Alexander Carrier has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Kevin Fiala has 12 goals and 30 assists for the Kings. Trevor Moore has scored four goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Kings: 2-5-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Kings: Pheonix Copley: out for season (knee), Quinton Byfield: day to day (illness), Blake Lizotte: out (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press