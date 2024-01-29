Kraken visit the Sharks after Eberle’s 2-goal game

Seattle Kraken (21-18-10, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (13-32-4, eighth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sharks +155, Kraken -192

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit the San Jose Sharks after Jordan Eberle scored two goals in the Kraken’s 4-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

San Jose is 13-32-4 overall and 4-10-1 against the Pacific Division. The Sharks have given up 192 goals while scoring 102 for a -90 scoring differential.

Seattle is 21-18-10 overall and 6-5-3 against the Pacific Division. The Kraken have gone 18-2-7 when scoring three or more goals.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season. The Kraken won 7-1 in the last meeting. Eberle led the Kraken with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Hertl has 15 goals and 19 assists for the Sharks. Marc-Edouard Vlasic has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

Oliver Bjorkstrand has 13 goals and 27 assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has scored six goals with seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Kraken: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 2.7 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Mikael Granlund: out (shoulder), Mario Ferraro: out (lower body), Henry Thrun: out (shoulder), Matt Benning: out for season (lower body), Jacob MacDonald: out (undisclosed), Givani Smith: out (lower body).

Kraken: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: out (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press