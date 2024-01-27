American skier Bella Wright airlifted after crashing in World Cup downhill race View Photo

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — American skier Bella Wright was airlifted off the course after crashing in a World Cup downhill Saturday.

Wright lost control midway through her run down the Olympia delle Tofane course and was immediately tended to by medical personnel.

Then she was loaded onto a stretcher and taken off the mountain by helicopter.

The U.S. Ski Team said on X that Wright “is talking and currently being taken off course in the standard helicopter transfer. More info to come.”

On Friday, teammate Mikaela Shiffrin and Olympic downhill champion Corinne Suter were also airlifted off the mountain.

