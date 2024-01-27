Blues host the Kings after overtime victory

Los Angeles Kings (22-15-9, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (25-20-2, fifth in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Los Angeles Kings after the Blues took down the Seattle Kraken 4-3 in overtime.

St. Louis has a 14-8-1 record in home games and a 25-20-2 record overall. The Blues have a 9-1-1 record in one-goal games.

Los Angeles has gone 14-6-3 in road games and 22-15-9 overall. The Kings have a 19-3-5 record in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Sunday is the second time these teams play this season. The Kings won 5-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavel Buchnevich has scored 16 goals with 21 assists for the Blues. Brandon Saad has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Kevin Fiala has 12 goals and 30 assists for the Kings. Trevor Moore has scored four goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Kings: 2-5-3, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Kasperi Kapanen: out (lower body), Justin Faulk: day to day (lower body), Anton Malmstrom: out (undisclosed), Josh Jacobs: out (undisclosed).

Kings: Pheonix Copley: out for season (knee), Quinton Byfield: day to day (illness), Blake Lizotte: out (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press