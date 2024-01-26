Clear
44.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Shiffrin gets up after losing control and crashing while landing a jump in a World Cup downhill

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Italy Alpine Skiing World Cup

Shiffrin gets up after losing control and crashing while landing a jump in a World Cup downhill

Photo Icon View Photo

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin crashed into the safety nets after losing control while landing a jump during a World Cup women’s downhill on Friday.

Shiffrin’s arms were flailing as she landed in a patch of soft snow on the upper portion of the Olympia delle Tofane course in Cortina, Italy.

The American slammed into the net at high speed and rebounded back onto the snow.

Medics tended to Shiffrin immediately and she eventually got up and limped away for more care.

Shiffrin has a record 95 World Cup wins.

Cortina will host women’s skiing for the 2026 Olympics.

___

AP Paris Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

By ANDREW DAMPF
AP Sports Writer

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 