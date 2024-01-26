Ducks try to break road losing streak, visit the Wild

Anaheim Ducks (16-30-2, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (21-22-5, seventh in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks will look to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Wild.

Minnesota is 21-22-5 overall and 12-10-3 at home. The Wild have conceded 161 goals while scoring 144 for a -17 scoring differential.

Anaheim is 9-13-1 in road games and 16-30-2 overall. The Ducks have gone 9-18-2 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Eriksson Ek has 22 goals and 17 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has scored five goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

Troy Terry has 12 goals and 21 assists for the Ducks. Adam Henrique has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out for season (hip/back), Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Connor Dewar: out (lower body), Vinni Lettieri: out (lower body), Marc-Andre Fleury: day to day (upper body).

Ducks: Max Jones: out (upper body), Ilya Lyubushkin: day to day (upper body), Pavel Mintyukov: out (shouler), Alex Killorn: out (knee), Trevor Zegras: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press