Sabres take on the Sharks following Peterka’s 2-goal showing

Buffalo Sabres (21-23-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (13-31-4, eighth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the San Jose Sharks after John-Jason Peterka scored two goals in the Sabres’ 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings.

San Jose has a 13-31-4 record overall and an 8-12-2 record in home games. The Sharks have gone 9-4-0 in games decided by one goal.

Buffalo has gone 10-11-3 in road games and 21-23-4 overall. The Sabres have a 21-5-2 record in games they score three or more goals.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Sabres won the last matchup 3-0. Peterka scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Eklund has scored eight goals with 11 assists for the Sharks. Fabian Zetterlund has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Casey Mittelstadt has 12 goals and 29 assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch has scored four goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.5 assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Sabres: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Mikael Granlund: out (shoulder), Mario Ferraro: out (lower body), Matt Benning: out for season (lower body), Ty Emberson: out (upper body), Jacob MacDonald: out (undisclosed), Givani Smith: out (lower body).

Sabres: Zemgus Girgensons: day to day (upper body), Mattias Samuelsson: day to day (undisclosed), Erik Johnson: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press