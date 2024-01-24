Ducks visit the Stars after Silfverberg’s 2-goal showing

Anaheim Ducks (16-30-1, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (28-13-6, third in the Central Division)

Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the Dallas Stars after Jakob Silfverberg scored two goals in the Ducks’ 4-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Dallas is 28-13-6 overall and 14-8-2 in home games. The Stars have a 10-3-2 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Anaheim is 16-30-1 overall and 9-13-0 on the road. The Ducks are first in league play serving 14.4 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Thursday is the second time these teams play this season. The Stars won 3-2 in the last meeting. Roope Hintz led the Stars with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hintz has 22 goals and 23 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has scored four goals and added eight assists over the past 10 games.

Frank Vatrano has scored 21 goals with 13 assists for the Ducks. Troy Terry has two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Ducks: 3-7-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Miro Heiskanen: out (lower body), Craig Smith: day to day (upper body), Jerad Rosburg: out (undisclosed).

Ducks: Max Jones: out (upper body), Pavel Mintyukov: out (shouler), Alex Killorn: out (knee), Trevor Zegras: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press