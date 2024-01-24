Los Angeles hosts Buffalo in a non-conference matchup

Buffalo Sabres (20-23-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (22-13-9, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kings -190, Sabres +159; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings play the Buffalo Sabres in a non-conference matchup.

Los Angeles is 22-13-9 overall and 8-8-6 in home games. The Kings have a 5-5-4 record in games decided by a goal.

Buffalo has gone 9-11-3 in road games and 20-23-4 overall. The Sabres are 5-6-3 in games decided by one goal.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar has scored 14 goals with 25 assists for the Kings. Trevor Moore has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Rasmus Dahlin has scored 13 goals with 25 assists for the Sabres. Tage Thompson has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 2-4-4, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Sabres: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Pheonix Copley: out for season (knee), Blake Lizotte: out (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson: out (back).

Sabres: Erik Johnson: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press