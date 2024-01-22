Anaheim takes on Buffalo following Henrique’s 2-goal performance

Buffalo Sabres (20-22-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (15-30-1, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Buffalo Sabres after Adam Henrique’s two-goal game against the New York Rangers in the Ducks’ 5-2 loss.

Anaheim is 15-30-1 overall and 6-17-1 at home. The Ducks have a 15-6-0 record in games they score three or more goals.

Buffalo is 20-22-4 overall and 9-10-3 in road games. The Sabres have a 20-5-2 record when scoring three or more goals.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frank Vatrano has 21 goals and 12 assists for the Ducks. Henrique has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Casey Mittelstadt has 12 goals and 28 assists for the Sabres. Tage Thompson has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.6 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Sabres: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Max Jones: out (upper body), Pavel Mintyukov: out (shouler), Alex Killorn: out (knee), Trevor Zegras: out (ankle).

Sabres: Jeff Skinner: day to day (upper body), Erik Johnson: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press