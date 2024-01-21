Ducks take on the Rangers, look to end home slide

New York Rangers (28-15-2, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (15-29-1, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -225, Ducks +185; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks look to end their five-game home skid with a win over the New York Rangers.

Anaheim has a 6-16-1 record at home and a 15-29-1 record overall. The Ducks have a -42 scoring differential, with 113 total goals scored and 155 given up.

New York has a 28-15-2 record overall and a 13-9-2 record in road games. The Rangers have gone 16-7-1 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Rangers won the last matchup 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason McTavish has scored 13 goals with 15 assists for the Ducks. Frank Vatrano has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Mika Zibanejad has scored 15 goals with 28 assists for the Rangers. Vincent Trocheck has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.6 assists, 5.3 penalties and 13.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Rangers: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Max Jones: out (upper body), Radko Gudas: day to day (lower body), Pavel Mintyukov: out (shouler), Alex Killorn: out (knee), Trevor Zegras: out (ankle).

Rangers: Erik Gustafsson: day to day (lower-body), Filip Chytil: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press