Sharks try to break road losing streak, take on the Kings

San Jose Sharks (11-31-4, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (22-13-8, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks travel to the Los Angeles Kings looking to break a three-game road skid.

Los Angeles is 22-13-8 overall and 6-2-2 against the Pacific Division. The Kings have given up 108 goals while scoring 137 for a +29 scoring differential.

San Jose has an 11-31-4 record overall and a 3-10-1 record in Pacific Division play. The Sharks have a 7-17-3 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Monday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Kings won 5-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Moore has 20 goals and 12 assists for the Kings. Phillip Danault has two goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Mikael Granlund has five goals and 24 assists for the Sharks. Fabian Zetterlund has scored three goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 2-5-3, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Sharks: 2-7-1, averaging two goals, 3.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Pheonix Copley: out for season (knee), Blake Lizotte: out (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson: out (back).

Sharks: Mikael Granlund: out (shoulder), Matt Benning: out for season (lower body), Ty Emberson: out (upper body), Jacob MacDonald: out (undisclosed), Givani Smith: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press