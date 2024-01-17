Kings aim to end home skid in game against the Predators

Nashville Predators (24-19-1, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-12-8, third in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings play the Nashville Predators looking to end a three-game home skid.

Los Angeles is 21-12-8 overall and 7-7-5 at home. The Kings have a +29 scoring differential, with 134 total goals scored and 105 allowed.

Nashville is 24-19-1 overall and 11-8-1 on the road. The Predators have a -1 scoring differential, with 137 total goals scored and 138 given up.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe has 15 goals and 23 assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has one goal and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Roman Josi has eight goals and 29 assists for the Predators. Gustav Nyquist has scored six goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 1-5-4, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Predators: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Pheonix Copley: out for season (knee), Blake Lizotte: day to day (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson: out (back).

Predators: Tyson Barrie: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press