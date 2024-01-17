Light Rain
Giorgio Chiellini hired as a player development coach by Major League Soccer's Los Angeles FC

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini was hired as a player development coach by Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles FC on Tuesday, one month after his retirement as a player.

The 39-year-old spent the previous 1 1/2 seasons with LA. He will work with coach Steve Cherundolo and his assistants.

Chiellini made 117 appearances for Italy, playing in the 2010 and ’14 World Cups and winning the 2021 European Championship. He played for Juventus from 2004-22 during a 22-year career, winning nine straight Serie A titles from 2012-20.

