Blackhawks bring losing streak into game against the Sharks

San Jose Sharks (10-31-3, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (12-29-2, eighth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Blackhawks -130, Sharks +110; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks aim to end a three-game losing streak when they take on the San Jose Sharks.

Chicago has a 12-29-2 record overall and an 8-11-1 record on its home ice. The Blackhawks have a 3-15-0 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

San Jose has a 10-31-3 record overall and a 4-19-1 record on the road. The Sharks have a 6-17-2 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Tuesday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Dickinson has 14 goals and seven assists for the Blackhawks. Alex Vlasic has four assists over the past 10 games.

Mikael Granlund has five goals and 24 assists for the Sharks. Fabian Zetterlund has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 2-7-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 2.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Sharks: 1-9-0, averaging 1.5 goals, 2.5 assists, three penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Anthony Beauvillier: out (wrist), Luke Philp: out (achilles), Taylor Hall: out for season (knee), Tyler Johnson: out (foot), Samuel Savoie: out (leg), Andreas Athanasiou: out (groin), Connor Bedard: out (jaw), Nick Foligno: out (finger).

Sharks: Logan Couture: out (lower body), Matt Benning: out for season (lower body), Ty Emberson: out (upper body), Jacob MacDonald: out (undisclosed), Nico Sturm: out (mid-body), Givani Smith: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press